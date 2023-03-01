WooLoop V1.3.23 Patch Notes
New Features
- New setting "Disable Zoom Snapping" (default off) - When enabled the player won't be forced to zoom in close to play but can instead zoom very far out and play from a distance.
- Added Hungarian Localisation - A huge thank you to the community for the support with this <3 you are amazing as always.
Bug Fixes and Misc
-
The timer now starts counting from your first click.
-
Updated numerous localisations, based on community input.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the scrollbar to move when changing New Game + colours.
-
Fixed a bug that made right-clicking to pan impossible while a rope was being created.
-
We have disabled the ability to playfully scrolled out, we are aware of a couple of bugs that occur only in this state and you were never really supposed to be able to. We hope that the new setting that this update brings will allow people to continue to play much zoomed out but in a more stable game state.
-
Level adjustments.
- Fixed the Transport - Leonardo da Vinci level name.
- Removed unused pins on Transport - Airport level.
- Removed unused pins on Transport - Tuk Tuk level.
Changed files in this update