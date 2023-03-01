 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 1 March 2023

v1.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10664017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • All enemies now have +5% health.
  • A button to disenchant all offerings has been added.
  • Many bug fixes! Check them out below.

Balance changes

Tiles

Dark Matter
  • Range and fire rate: +20% -> +30%

Towers

Dragon's Breath
  • Fire rate: (3, 3.25, 3.5) -> (1.5, 1.6, 1.7)
  • Magic damage: (2, 6, 12) -> (4, 12, 36)

Bug fixes

  • Now towers can't switch positions with towers that can't be moved.
  • Now you don't lose holy mantle stacks when shields mitigate all the incoming damage.
  • The Shieldbreaker name now fits in the UI.
  • Towers no longer get picked up again after placing them using the number hotkeys.

