Highlights
- All enemies now have +5% health.
- A button to disenchant all offerings has been added.
- Many bug fixes! Check them out below.
Balance changes
Tiles
Dark Matter
- Range and fire rate: +20% -> +30%
Towers
Dragon's Breath
- Fire rate: (3, 3.25, 3.5) -> (1.5, 1.6, 1.7)
- Magic damage: (2, 6, 12) -> (4, 12, 36)
Bug fixes
- Now towers can't switch positions with towers that can't be moved.
- Now you don't lose holy mantle stacks when shields mitigate all the incoming damage.
- The Shieldbreaker name now fits in the UI.
- Towers no longer get picked up again after placing them using the number hotkeys.
