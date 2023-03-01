Hotfix 0.8.11 Changelog

Hello everyone,
I hope you are having a nice day!
Here another small update with some fixes:
- Fixed: Growth medium was not actually used during the production;
- Fixed: Growth medium number of usages was too high;
- Fixed: Worker could get stuck if multiple workers were on the destination spot;
- Fixed: Packaged mint was requiring too much mint for production;
- Fixed: Sometimes when loading a game workers would get stuck;
Thanks again for your support and amazing help!
See you soon
Changed files in this update