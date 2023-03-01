Hotfix 0.8.11 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10663994 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 11:39:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

I hope you are having a nice day!

Here another small update with some fixes:

Fixed: Growth medium was not actually used during the production;

Fixed: Growth medium number of usages was too high;

Fixed: Worker could get stuck if multiple workers were on the destination spot;

Fixed: Packaged mint was requiring too much mint for production;

Fixed: Sometimes when loading a game workers would get stuck;

Thanks again for your support and amazing help!

See you soon