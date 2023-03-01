 Skip to content

Roboplant update for 1 March 2023

Hotfix 0.8.11 Changelog

Hotfix 0.8.11 Changelog

Hello everyone,

I hope you are having a nice day!

Here another small update with some fixes:

  • Fixed: Growth medium was not actually used during the production;
  • Fixed: Growth medium number of usages was too high;
  • Fixed: Worker could get stuck if multiple workers were on the destination spot;
  • Fixed: Packaged mint was requiring too much mint for production;
  • Fixed: Sometimes when loading a game workers would get stuck;

Thanks again for your support and amazing help!
See you soon

