Announcing Update Version 1.2.1

The update to version 1.2.1 will be on March/2 (12:00 JST) to add new features,

balance adjustments and bug fixes for private matches.

The details of the update are below.

◆New features

・Added the function to customize game rules in Private Match.

・Private Match settings now allow anyone to join including players with Lobby IDs or friends.

◆Gameplay Rebalance

【Battle Balance】

▼ Buster

・The power of machine gun weapons has been enhanced.

・The range of machine gun weapons has been increased.

・Machine gun bullets have been adjusted to hit less terrain.

・The direction of the punch and kick has been adjusted to be in the direction in which the character is facing.

▼Monster

・The "Skill charge time" of "Oculus" has been reduced.

・The "Skill Activation Time" for "Death" has been reduced from 5 seconds to 4.5 seconds.

(The countdown display will start from 5 seconds)

◆Bug Fixes

・Fixed a high processing load issue with smoke effects in "Earth Red Thrower".

・Fixed a bug that caused unintended behavior of characters in certain environments.

・Fixed other minor bugs.