3.1 Temporary update notice

Fixed an issue where NPCS would be generated repeatedly each time they were restarted, resulting in too many NPCS being stuck If the NPC changes a lot, you can export the archive to delete the NPC data and import it again. PS: Be careful, all relationships with NPCS will disappear after deletion

3, Fix the problem of random orifice point and ritual magic weapon when the time loss is fast

Increased the number of spirit beasts in the Secret realm. Now you can spawn 3 spirit beasts Fixed the issue where the five elements of the life case did not correspond to the spirit root The registration number of repair gate is full but there is no prompt problem. It is suggested to register before August 9th every year Fixed NPC gender occasionally not correct

8, optimize the output of the secret environment, now each secret environment can produce a variety of attributes of materials