3.1 Temporary update notice

-
Fixed an issue where NPCS would be generated repeatedly each time they were restarted, resulting in too many NPCS being stuck
-
If the NPC changes a lot, you can export the archive to delete the NPC data and import it again. PS: Be careful, all relationships with NPCS will disappear after deletion
3, Fix the problem of random orifice point and ritual magic weapon when the time loss is fast
-
Increased the number of spirit beasts in the Secret realm. Now you can spawn 3 spirit beasts
-
Fixed the issue where the five elements of the life case did not correspond to the spirit root
-
The registration number of repair gate is full but there is no prompt problem. It is suggested to register before August 9th every year
-
Fixed NPC gender occasionally not correct
8, optimize the output of the secret environment, now each secret environment can produce a variety of attributes of materials
- Fixed BUG where pets could eat equipment indefinitely
Changed files in this update