Major Update! Kawaii Neko Girls v2.0 New Girl: Sakura! Achievements, and More!

Are you ready for even more fun with Kawaii Neko Girls?
Our latest update is packed with exciting new features, including a bonus character, Sakura, who is available only to players of our newest game release: Kawaii Neko Girls 2. You can earn new achievements with Yudzuki, Sakura and something else!
Our new game Kawaii Neko Girls 2 JUST released!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1794330/Kawaii_Neko_Girls_2/
Meet the Character, Sakura!
Sakura is lying on a bed in a sexy dress and provocative pose. She is exceptionally beautiful and has a confident and alluring expression, suggesting she is comfortable in her sexy body and enjoys being desired.
But that's not all!
We've also made significant improvements to the game's interface, such as a new menu and delayed hints that appear after 20 seconds of gameplay. We've also added closed levels indicator that are marked with an lock and updated the character descriptions to give you a more immersive gaming experience.
In addition
To these updates, we've made several improvements to the game's logic, including limiting the maximum FPS to ~144, and added a window with thanks to the player for playing the game. We've even created a project in OneSkyApp to make it easier for players to contribute to the game's translation.
But wait
There's more! We're excited to announce that we've released a new game! And as a special bonus, players of our new game release Kawaii Neko Girls 2 get exclusive access to Sakura in Kawaii Neko Girls. So what are you waiting for? Join the discussion, help us translate the game, and play our latest game right now!
Change List:
-
Added new bonus character Sakura, for DLC 18+ Content owners of Kawaii Neko Girls 2
-
Added new achievement, for passing the character Sakura
-
Huge improvements related to fonts, designed to work against squares.
-
Big improvements to fonts in general, lots of new fonts for different languages.
-
Closed levels are now marked with a barn lock.
-
The game now starts with the menu instead of the first character.
-
Translation is now available for almost all interface elements.
-
Updated translation.
-
Improved character descriptions.
-
Small changes in the visual display of hints.
-
Hints now appear after 20 seconds spent in the game instead of immediately.
-
The player can now sometimes see information about new games.
-
There is now a discussion where the player can find out how they can help translate the game.
-
A project has been created in OneSkyApp so that players can help us with translation.
-
There is now a discussion where the player can find out how they can support the development of future projects.
-
Added a new achievement for completing the Yuzuki character.
-
Added a player appreciation window for the game.
-
Added a credits section.
-
Major overhaul of the game's logic as a whole.
-
Limited max FPS to ~144
-
Added new achievements for those who played our new game Kawaii Neko Girls 2
Changed files in this update