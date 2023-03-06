Major Update! Kawaii Neko Girls v2.0 New Girl: Sakura! Achievements, and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 10663846 · Last edited 6 March 2023 – 17:06:25 UTC by Wendy

Are you ready for even more fun with Kawaii Neko Girls?

Our latest update is packed with exciting new features, including a bonus character, Sakura, who is available only to players of our newest game release: Kawaii Neko Girls 2. You can earn new achievements with Yudzuki, Sakura and something else!

Our new game Kawaii Neko Girls 2 JUST released!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1794330/Kawaii_Neko_Girls_2/

Meet the Character, Sakura!



Sakura is lying on a bed in a sexy dress and provocative pose. She is exceptionally beautiful and has a confident and alluring expression, suggesting she is comfortable in her sexy body and enjoys being desired.

But that's not all!

We've also made significant improvements to the game's interface, such as a new menu and delayed hints that appear after 20 seconds of gameplay. We've also added closed levels indicator that are marked with an lock and updated the character descriptions to give you a more immersive gaming experience.

In addition

To these updates, we've made several improvements to the game's logic, including limiting the maximum FPS to ~144, and added a window with thanks to the player for playing the game. We've even created a project in OneSkyApp to make it easier for players to contribute to the game's translation.

But wait

There's more! We're excited to announce that we've released a new game! And as a special bonus, players of our new game release Kawaii Neko Girls 2 get exclusive access to Sakura in Kawaii Neko Girls. So what are you waiting for? Join the discussion, help us translate the game, and play our latest game right now!

Change List: