 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ghostlore update for 1 March 2023

Update 0.714

Share · View all patches · Build 10663808 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Several new creatures added to game, some only in end game levels.
  • Added toggle all items for controller (default left stick) to allow easier picking when there are lots of items on the floor.
  • Improvements to handling of player death screen, players now respawn next to portal in town if you have one active for the map.
  • Improvements to controller handling, will dynamically switch between controllers/mouse and keyboard based on last device used.
  • New Hantu Tinggi attack.
  • Fixed bug with elemental resistance calculation.
  • Fixes to key rebinding.
  • Fixes for coop mode, new coop start menu.
  • Fixes to shadow clone skill.

Changed files in this update

Ghostlore Content Depot 1783281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link