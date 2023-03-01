- Several new creatures added to game, some only in end game levels.
- Added toggle all items for controller (default left stick) to allow easier picking when there are lots of items on the floor.
- Improvements to handling of player death screen, players now respawn next to portal in town if you have one active for the map.
- Improvements to controller handling, will dynamically switch between controllers/mouse and keyboard based on last device used.
- New Hantu Tinggi attack.
- Fixed bug with elemental resistance calculation.
- Fixes to key rebinding.
- Fixes for coop mode, new coop start menu.
- Fixes to shadow clone skill.
Ghostlore update for 1 March 2023
Update 0.714
Patchnotes via Steam Community
