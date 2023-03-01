"Fish & Drones" Update is LIVE!

Hello Terraformers!

The terraformation of your planet will go even further with the introduction of fish that you'll be able to breed in the incubator or find in the wild!

Did you like the autocrafter of the previous update? You will love the new drones and logistics that will allow you to transfer items from inventories across the map easily, allowing you to automate everything!

With this new logistics system, the ore extractor t3 lost the need be able to mine anything anywhere. So all the newly placed ore extractor t3 will now extract ore depending on their positioning (same as t1 & t2). Your old extractors t3 will keep digging what they were digging, but we recommend to reset your old extractors to fully enjoy the new drones.

We took a bit more time to fix bugs, so we are delivering this update one day after schedule, but we think it was for the best.

Check out the trailer:

Your save files will transfer seamlessly to the update. But if you want to try a fresh adventure, feel free to create a new game to fully experience this update!

The goal of this update is giving more toys to play to people who want to spend hours into the game,

while at the same time, making sure the new fish terraformation stage does not require heavy machinery, and shouldn't be too hard to achieve, as we want to avoid grind for the more casual players.

Balancing the experience of a game with so much things to unlock and progression is difficult, and we try our best to keep the experience enjoyable trough the terraformation process, for new players and old ones.

Amélie & I really hope you will like this update, and that the work we put into it during the last months will pay out!

Thanks once again to everyone supporting us, giving feedback, reviewing the game, and sending us good vibes!

Happy terraforming!

If your game is not up to date, restart Steam to download the latest version (v0.7.007)

Major changes :

Newly placed ore extractors t3 will be dependent on the positionning (same as t1 & t2)

Deconstruct chip t2 allows to deconstruct servers in crashed ships to get circuit boards

3 new achievements

Waterfall sector has been reworked and improved, adding a new crash ship

New Fusion Generator in the crashed ship in desert allowing to access new rooms with good loot

New Logistic system :

Build a drone station to activate the new logistic system

All inventories (except your inventory & equipement) will have a new icon (a cog with arrows) allowing you to set up orders

Each inventory can demand and supply Objects

Once you built drones, each drone will try to move objects between the supply and demand inventories

You need circuit board to build drones, deconstruct servers in crashed ship to get some

New objects :

11 New Species of fish to incubate

Water life collector

Aquarium t1-t2

Fish farm t1

Drone station

Drone t1

Mutagen t3

Gas extractor t2

Circuit board

Phytoplankton t1-t2-t3

Nitrogen cartdrige

Golden effigie 6

Deconstruct chip t2 - Unlockable via blueprints

Rocket map t4 - Unlockable via blueprints

Drone visibility rocket - Unlockable via blueprints

Seed lirma becomes craftable if a certain animals level is reached

Common larvae becomes craftable if a certain animals level is reached

Bug fix :

Fix grabbing item in shallow water bug (Finally, thanks everyone for your patience! :)

Can't breathe under water anymore

Fix bug where a player death crate would spawn under the map

Fix a bug where incubator would sometimes fail to select a recipe

Can't fly trough ceiling of biodome2 / butterfly dome

Fix bug where a player could access a 'lost' hidden place trough the wrong way

Player should not fall below the map when loading from inside a wreck

Performances :

Periodically hide small screens, lights, and some trigger boxes when far away

Improve render performances of drills T4/T5

Improve render performances of ore extractor T3

Improve performances for achievements detection

Hide maps icons if map is not open

Avoid detection of object is under water if not necessary

Reduce max particles on some objects

Improve achievements detection

Somes more improvements here & there

Feel free to report any changes you experienced about the game performances

Balancing :

Increase number of algae spawned by algae spreader t2

Reduce the range of the algaes that spawn to improve usage autocrafter with algae spreaders

Reduce butterly farm t2 insects production

Reduce beehive t2 plants production

Increase tree spreader t2 plants production

Increase gas extractor inventory size (only on newly built)

Reduce Fusion Energy Cell terraformation requirements

Reduce Breathable stage requierments

Reduce ore extractor t3 pressure requirements

Increase production of ore extraction t3 (every 80 seconds -> every 75 seconds)

New loot for containers for Fish stage

Change requirements for some Items

UI :

Incubator now automatically starts recipe if ingredients are correct

Add a biomass category in the construction menu

Change the order of some machines in the construction menu

Change the order of some objects in craft menus

Technical :

Merge MijuTools library with project

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Amélie for Miju Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1284190/The_Planet_Crafter/