-
Advanced customisation options have been added to the settings menu for experienced players to adjust morale settings.
-
Fixed incorrect reporting of squad morale (was mistakenly using fitness value in one of the checks)
-
Low Morale message threshold trigger now on a global setting that can be changed in settings. Click Advanced Customisation
-
Contract Rejection and breach morale loss value now on a global setting that can be changed in settings. Click Advanced Customisation
-
Unhappy with management morale loss value now adjustable in Advanced Custommisation.
-
Morale boost for playing a player in the main squad now adjustable in Advanced Customisation menu and the default has been doubled to make quicker morale recovery when player is played.
-
Fixed issue where some stats weren’t getting updated in a 3D match.
These are:-
Match start
Morale boost for playing in main squad
Morale decrease for not playing in the contracted primary position
Increase of average rating.
-
Fixed bug where end of season link to staff list box kept coming up and preventing the submit training rota boxes coming up so user didn't know what to do to advance.
Rugby Union Team Manager 4 update for 2 March 2023
Low Morale Advanced Customisation Options And Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update