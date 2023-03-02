 Skip to content

Rugby Union Team Manager 4 update for 2 March 2023

Low Morale Advanced Customisation Options And Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10663743 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Advanced customisation options have been added to the settings menu for experienced players to adjust morale settings.

  • Fixed incorrect reporting of squad morale (was mistakenly using fitness value in one of the checks)

  • Low Morale message threshold trigger now on a global setting that can be changed in settings. Click Advanced Customisation

  • Contract Rejection and breach morale loss value now on a global setting that can be changed in settings. Click Advanced Customisation

  • Unhappy with management morale loss value now adjustable in Advanced Custommisation.

  • Morale boost for playing a player in the main squad now adjustable in Advanced Customisation menu and the default has been doubled to make quicker morale recovery when player is played.

  • Fixed issue where some stats weren’t getting updated in a 3D match.
    These are:-
    Match start
    Morale boost for playing in main squad
    Morale decrease for not playing in the contracted primary position
    Increase of average rating.

  • Fixed bug where end of season link to staff list box kept coming up and preventing the submit training rota boxes coming up so user didn't know what to do to advance.

Changed files in this update

