Low Morale Advanced Customisation Options And Fixes

Advanced customisation options have been added to the settings menu for experienced players to adjust morale settings.

Fixed incorrect reporting of squad morale (was mistakenly using fitness value in one of the checks)

Low Morale message threshold trigger now on a global setting that can be changed in settings. Click Advanced Customisation

Contract Rejection and breach morale loss value now on a global setting that can be changed in settings. Click Advanced Customisation

Unhappy with management morale loss value now adjustable in Advanced Custommisation.

Morale boost for playing a player in the main squad now adjustable in Advanced Customisation menu and the default has been doubled to make quicker morale recovery when player is played.

Fixed issue where some stats weren’t getting updated in a 3D match.

These are:-

Match start

Morale boost for playing in main squad

Morale decrease for not playing in the contracted primary position

Increase of average rating.