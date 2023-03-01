Map Filter, Game Listing, Formatting

- UI: map filter allowing to search locally installed map scenarios by number of players, teams and if balanced or not.
- UI: minor update for rankings table coloring.
- TOP Ranked: the TOP-3 ranked players in the slow section now have 31 days (instead of 28 days) to play a game to not have their rating decrease automatically.
- Game Listing: the spectators/watch panel has now a [List All...] button that lists all the games in the system across all the servers.
- Modding: modding instructions moved from website directly into the game (so they can also be translated).
- Steam Browser: now disabled and the game uses a regular browser to open link (some stuff just doesn't work right with the Steam browser).
- Formatting: support for monospaced texts integrated (ASCII only). Code tags "{MONO}" which is new, and "{CODE}" which is now working.
- Formatting: support for color multiplication inside a text when using {TINT:...|M}.
- Disabling AI: rated games require the AI to be enabled in multiplayer games for balancing reasons. If the AI option is disabled, a game needs to be set to non-rated.
- Release History: now shown within the game via settings screen under "History".
- Release/Latest: the latest release information is now shown if you are running a new version and there is versioning information available.
- Announcement Board: moved the announcement link data to a different table, so announcement will appear blank/different until everyone has the latest version.
- Announcement for New Releases: the announcements for the latest update are now auto-generated for both the player and moderator walls.
- Language: font updated with additional glyphs for rendering.
- Language: re-formatted instructions for translations, API access, modding and such.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Language: minor spelling fixes.
- Moderation: Executives can now also delete quick join games and games created via event system.
- Maintenance: build system updated to gradle 7.6 (from 6.9.2).
- Bugfix: approving (or rejecting) a large number of transactions could result in a network timeout because it took too long.
- Bugfix: bugfix for certain HTTP calls having GET/POST and Content-Type wrongly defined.
- Bugfix: improper screen context size when application exited fullscreen mode via outside call (not from within game).
- Bugfix Crashes: some potential crashes at boot of the game identified and fixed.
- Bugfix Crashes: re-try starting the application with OpenGL ES 2.0 ANGLE ON or OFF (if the other method fails and the application crashes).
Age of Conquest IV update for 1 March 2023
Map Filter, Game Listing, Formatting
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Age of Conquest IV Depot WIN64 Depot 314972
- Loading history…
Age of Conquest IV Depot MAC64 Depot 314973
- Loading history…
Age of Conquest IV Depot LIN64 Depot 314975
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update