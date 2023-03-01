03/01/23 Patch Notes

WHAT’S NEW?

Shards are more powerful but have a spawn time of 1 minute

Death timers have been adjusted to be more consistent

Aspect speed is faster in the beginning

Hitboxes to be more accurate to projectile/model/aiming UI

(e.g. Kiona SHIFT and E having a huge hitbox)

DESIGN

SHARDS

Last week the shards were too frequent but also didn’t give enough power to make it worth it. The Ult charge is strong, but the cost of returning a relic was too high. It wasn’t worth the risk/damage your team would take fighting a 3v4 to capture the shard.

We’ve now made shards spawn much less frequently, but give more power. This should move this objective more akin to Dragon/Baron in League, where it should be more of a powerful teamfight objective rather than a sneak behind enemies noses objectives.

15 >>> 60 second spawn timer

0 >>> 50% Heal

15% >>> 20% Bonus Damage

15% >>> 20% Bonus Armor

0% >>> 20% Bonus Healing

DEATH TIMERS

Death Timers were a little bit off, and as a result the pacing of the game would be drastically different depending on how many deaths you had. We’ve moved death timers to be more consistent. They increase based on the number of deaths you’ve had in the round AND increase based on the round time. Overall death timers have increased which should lead to shorter round times as you’re able to capture more objectives with more people dead on the field.

ASPECT SPEED

We’re looking to balance two parts of the game here. We want to make sure that games don’t end in 30 seconds from 1 or 2 team wipes, and we want to make sure that there’s a clear advantage to winning team fights. The solo push speed of Aspect has been increased while the team speed has been decreased. This should give an increased amount of threat/pressure to moving the Aspect, but also prevent super short games from happening if one team just deathballs the Aspect. This new curve should also feel much smoother instead of a sudden increase at 4 minutes.

There are some other game mechanics we want to try out to make early game feel more meaningful, but this is the first iteration of the changes.

HEALING AT SPAWN

There are two issues that we’re trying to solve here:

-Preventing players from getting spawn camped / stuck in staggered respawns

-Making sure the optimal move isn’t to die

For the first issue, staggered respawns can lead to a feeling of helplessness and snowballyness that makes a team feel unbeatable, even if the team isn’t that much better. Healing and turret damage was supposed to resolve this as it gives players an opportunity to coordinate their healths in a more controlled manner. Unfortunately, this lead to some other negative consequences like players wasting their time going back to base to heal. When we tuned this low, to reduce the benefit of it so it wouldn’t be worth it, but unfortunately it led to a lot of players inherently just going back to base to heal anyways, and stay in there for an even longer amount of time. When we tuned it high the pacing of the game felt a lot slower because fights that would normally end in a kill, would now allow players to retreat and heal up.

We want to try out a variation where there is no heal in base anymore. Instead, there is now one extra Health Relic near the South Shard. This should prevent any players from wandering back to base, and hopefully give players more chances to heal up that still engages with the rest of the map. This should also help out with the “it’s better to die than to live low” because it gives more chances for a player to heal back to full. The increased death timers should also help with that issue because the cost of dying is higher.

60 >>> 0 Health per second

BALANCE CHANGES

ASTRADA

Mobile control mage with mid level AOE threats

Flame Cage (Skill 2)

0.3 >>> 0.45s cast time

BRUTUS

Hybrid tank/damage bruiser that can set up engages

UPDATE: Brutus still felt too much of a poke/positioning hero than a jump and engage hero so we gave him some better engaging tools

Earthquake (SHIFT)

Removed the 0.25s stun

Mighty Leap (SPACE)

Added

55 Shield plus 55 for each enemy hit, lasting 2 seconds

Removed

50% slow for 1 second

ETHRYN

Tanky peeler and engager with high CC

NOTE: Her passive was mostly used to win duels rather than peeling and targeting damage threats so we removed it to simplify it.

Pummel (Passive)

Removed

9% reduced damage per Bash Stack on opponent

Talon Strike (Basic Attack)

50 >>> 45 Damage

Knightseeker (SPACE)

1.5 >>> 1s Root for pushing enemies into a wall

FIORNE

High mobility, high survivability, low to mid threat nuisance

NOTE: Added more damage on SPACE that should be for deciding between “lethal engages” and “surviving mobility”, and reduced some of her more consistent damage.

Swift Strike (Basic Attack)

35 >>> 32 damage

Nimble Thrust (SPACE)

25 >>> 55 damage

Retaliate (RMB)

1.5 >>> 1s counter

Grand Finale (Ultimate)

Removed

iframe during dash

ISHIR

High mobility, high threat killer

Ghostly Flicker (E)

1.5 >>> 1s counter

1.5 >>> 1s iframe

TUFTS

Tanky peel and engager with high CC

Nourshing Feathers (Passive)

7.5 >>> 10 armor

5 >>> 3 second armor duration

4 >>> 5 second cooldown

Sky Smack (RMB)

75% >>> 25% Movement Speed while casting

Wing Dive (SPACE)

0.25 >>> 0.5 second minimum cast

ZOEY & BOO

Immobile healer with long range

Cat Latch (Passive)

15 >>> 12 HP per second