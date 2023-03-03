Update 1.07 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10663379 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Warriors of the Northwind Legion!

Today we are pleased to release Update 1.07 for PC, addressing various bugs and game balancing.

Bug Fixes

Call of the Paragons content; Hippocrates, Alkinoos, Philippos, Caeso Phase 1 encounters can now be skipped when players retry the boss fight, if they've reached Phase 2.

Made balance changes to DLC enemy HP and damage on all difficulty levels.

Fixed a bug that causes Hippocrates not to spawn after the first phase.

Fixed a bug that causes teleport by items unabling to proceed.

Fixed a bug that causes Hilda's Northwind Attire outfit model to glitch.

Fixed a bug that prevents Dual Daggers' technique to not trigger the trinket "Tactical Move" effect.

Fixed a bug that causes Starlight to not give anything in exchange for "Essence of the Paragons".

