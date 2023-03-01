 Skip to content

Slime Warfare update for 1 March 2023

Updated March 1, 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added tutorial levels.
When starting a tutorial, you can choose a tutorial level or a text tutorial.

Bug fix: Some monsters flicker left and right when moving at 5x speed.

