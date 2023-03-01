Corpse Keeper Update 0301

Game Adjustments

-At the page of the equipment, the icon for equipment that cannot be worn due to situations of "light armor only" or "heavy armor only" will now be displayed in red.

-Removed the attribute "Shield Expert".

-When exiting the area selection interface, you will directly be teleported to the coffins when using "Blink" to head left. And if you use "Blink" to head right again from the coffins, you’ll be directly teleported to the entrance to choose the area you want to explore.

Bug Fixes

-Corrected the description of "Steady Force".

