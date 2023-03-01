v.0.1.733 (03.01.2023)
Changes:
- Now, in order to open access to the research of the Carbonium chip-grant technology, it is necessary to research the Carbon technology
- Web towers that are in building or destroying mode will no longer be taken into account when laying the web
- Now the statistics of the unit in the inventory take into account the mass, temperature coefficient and module effects
- Now in the analysis mode of the Electrocity grid, buildings under building will not create an information panel
- Now, while the building copy tool is active, it will not be possible to open the Build window [B]
- The initial teaching material is divided into 4 parts: Starting, Building, Production and Research
Added:
- Added the Resource Analysis panel on the location. The panel access button is located in the drop location selection window next to the full tile information button
- In wikipedia, in the sections of Processing and Production of components, icons of buildings have been added in which they can be produced or processed
- In Wikipedia, mass and price indicators are added to the components
- Added Trade technology
- Added a new building - Trading floor
- Added new game mechanics - Trade. Will become available after the construction of the Trading floor
- A new button has been added to the context menu for quickly transferring a resource to a building for cleaning. To do this, the unit must be selected, then call the context menu on one of the buildings (Sawmill, Crusher or Ore Refiner Station).
The button will be available if the unit in the Rear Bay has the required resource.
- In the Dronatization mode, a display of the current number of drones for buildings has been added
- Added the Copy button to the context menu of buildings in Dronetization mode
Corrected:
- Now the unit will not be able to move if it does not have wheels or a head
- Fixed a bug when, after transferring a module or tool from a unit's slots to the unit back trunk, the unit's mass decreased
- Fixed a bug where the tooltip did not appear on the slots in the technologies section on wiki, which indicated what this technology opens
- Fixed a problem when, after turning on the building, some parameters did not appear in the Building window
- Fixed a bug when two tooltips could be created at the same time both on the building and on resource deposits
- Fixed a problem when, while the tool for copying buildings was active, the player pressed the button to open the Build window [B], the button was activated and nothing happened
- Fixed a problem if the building of the Drone factory was completed at the time the Dronatization mode was active, the building did not have a prioritization interface
- Fixed a problem when the prioritization interface was not created for new buildings when the Dronatization mode was active
- Fixed a problem when, with the Dronatization mode active, the buildings that were deleted at that moment did not delete the communication line between themselves and the Drone factory
