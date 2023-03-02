 Skip to content

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism update for 2 March 2023

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism - Build 34385.1014 update

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism - Build 34385.1014 update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users,

We would like to thank everyone's for their support of "A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism."

We have just released the latest version, "34385.1014," which fixes the issue that will cause the clear description of the scenario downloaded from the Steam Workshop to disappear.

The updates are as follows.

[Update details]
  • Fixed a bug when in scenario editing in Construction, pressing the "Add" button when the number of dialogue slots was at its maximum would force the game to close.
  • Fixed a bug in the list display when the window size is set to portrait.

We are keen to provide the best "A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism" to you, so please let us know if you have any other feedback.

