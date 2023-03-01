 Skip to content

Castle Warriors update for 1 March 2023

Minor 0.1.5

Build 10662829

this version number should show in the bottom left of your Main Menu

Break Fixes

  • Testing fix for freezing/crashing when returning to Main Menu
  • Testing fix for the Card Shop not offering any Units
  • Testing fix for the Card Shop offering a base unit when it should be upgraded
  • Fixed 3/4 Star Units to show in the Card Shop under a certain level bracket if tech is unlocked

Player Unit Changes
Human

  • Buffed Void Dragon+ Attack Damage
  • Fixed Void Dragon+ movement animation

Elf

  • Fixed Water Elemental+ death animation
  • Fixed Rogue+ Attack Range back to normal

Dwarf

  • Fixed Earth Elemental base and + name

Map Changes
All Maps

  • Fixed End Boss being killed by the Nuke

Map 1

  • Massively buffed Tier 1 tower Attack Speed
  • Fixed towers giving double gold

Map 6

  • Fixed Ice Whelp from not visually being affected by Elf Polymorph

Difficulty Scaling

  • Fixed a bug with resetting max difficulty cleared when reclearing a lower difficulty

Warrior Changes
Demon

  • Buffed the delay before the meteor starts falling

UI Changes

  • Fixed scroll wheel barely moving scroll windows
  • Updated some Main Menu button UI
  • Fixed End Boss sprite sorting to not show on top of units
  • Fixed End Round Stats cutting off a lot of content

