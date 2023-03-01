Major update: v1.2.0

Main changes

Improved targeting of allies in combat, it's now much more obvious who or what you have targeted.

Shopkeepers skill tree - Yes you heard it shop keepers now have their own skill tree and more skills to-boot! See below.

Descriptive items and skills - Players can now get useful information, such as: Base damage/heal, chance of effect, percentage of effect on skills. This will help you to choose items and skills more effectively and tactically.

- Note: The damage shown may not be the damage done, due to enemy defences, but it should give you an idea.

- Note: The damage shown may not be the damage done, due to enemy defences, but it should give you an idea. Re-balancing - Lots of re-balancing of skills, classes and items. See below.

Class preview - It's now possible to preview the skills classes will get from the level up screen and when using "Character sheets", so you can choose more easily which class suits your play-style.

Improved shop interface - Know what you are buying with more descriptions and the ability to compare the product with all of your party members equipment.

General changes

Increased the variety of items Dog can steal, including the possibility of one rare item, so don't forget to play "fetch" every so often.

Adjusted the balance of one of the final fights to make it a bit less tedious, but still just as challenging.

New animation effects for: Phosphorus grenade, Paralysing ray & Shop gun blast.

Your dream self has calmed down from the last update and now realises, that when you select "Level up" while already leveling up, all you really want to do is to go the beginning of the skill tree.

Items that gave immunity to poison now also give resistance to strong poison too, where they gave none previously.

Dream resistance balls were giving air resistance too, the air resistance has been removed and a new ball has been created for this resistance.

Tweaked various armours and weapons to be more useful.

Conversation tweaks and improvements.

Removed references to unused water resistance/effects from the game.

Dagger of multiple strikes strikes a few less times, that thing was way too powerful!

Resist elements ball no longer resists dream (seeing as it's not an element), it's price has been lowered accordingly.

Bug fixes

There was some circumstances, where in the final fight, when if 3 (or less) party members enter the fight, the person/entity you sided with would still did not join you, making the final fight extra challenging, unintentionally. They will always join if space and sometimes even if not.

All classes can now use Physical or Magical abilities so that previously learned skills don't get locked out should you change your class part way through.

The orbs in the cabinet encounter could have been ran unlimited times, this has been stopped. The prelude to the encounter has been improved.

Fixed text wrapping issues on the TV report in your apartment.

When using the portal device to return to the dream world, you no longer get prompted immediately to return back to the "real" world.

"Character sheet" and other items that can only be used by Xandar, no longer ask you to make a unnecessary character selection, regardless of it making no difference.

Slight glitch of the burn mark jumping when entering the "Bridge of dreams" area has been fixed.

Skill and class re-balancing

General

Dizzy state now means the target will hit 30% less as well as do 30% less damage.

Slightly improved the damage of "Hurl rocks".

Regular player heal spells have been re-named to minor heal and powerful ones have been re-named to Empowered heals. Enemy heals work differently.

"Humiliating strike" no longer drains the target's magic but instead, has a further chance to lower resistances as well as attack.

Reduced the duration of the "Digest" max hp de-buff, but made it also do some damage.

The "Rage" skill strength buff duration has been reduced. The skill has also been renamed "Bezerk" so as to not conflict with the effect of the skill.

Toned down the damage of "Poison grenade", however increased the damage of the standard "Grenade".

"Man's best friend" , "Defend ally", "Defend allies" and "share magic" no longer consider the caster as a valid target.

"Reflect shield" no longer has the major disadvantage of preventing you doing anything but attack.

"Steal item" and "Restock" are now affected by the luck stat. With a low luck stat it's almost impossible to get the best items, yet with a high luck stat it's very likely indeed.

"Share magic" has been toned down a bit, it was a bit too overpowered, as it was incorrectly sharing the power based on the casters health not magic.

Protector

The protector's "Forever running" now resists both stun and paralyse effects.

Protector now can learn "Defend ally" early on, instead of "Protection from nightmares", which has been moved to later point in the skill tree.

Toned down the Protectors passive ability "Hardy", it was very powerful despite it's inaccurate milder description.

Increased the innate defence this class receives by 10%

Manipulator

Can now learn "Mass depression", "Mass fear" has been moved to a further point in the skill tree.

Can now learn "Vacuum" A skill that can silence enemies, replaces "Silent strike" which was not magic based.

"Lower resistances" now only costs 1 point to purchase.

Mender

Heal spells better scale to the caster's level, meaning that they get stronger as the caster levels up and is based much less on the character's magic attack ability, though it will have some effect still.

"Paralyse", now known as "Paralysing ray" now only requires 1 skill point to purchase.

Fearless fighter

"Stone strike" and "Multi-stone strike" now uses the correct amount of TP, rather than being practically free.

Self flagellation now has a 25% chance of applying bleed.

Due to the high costs of a lot of the skills Fearless fighter's TP now regenerates quicker in combat.

Fighters can now equip daggers, we were not sure why they could not before, perhaps they were afraid of them?

Abilities that make the fighter vulnerable may now also have a chance of applying taunt (directing enemies to attack the fighter) as enemies spot an opening.

Can no longer learn "Zeal", that is a Protectors skill.

Can now learn "Quad attack" which as you may guess means they can hit an enemy 4 times.

All skills are now physical.

"Wind strike" has been replaced with a new skill "Wind pipe strike" which is very similar.

Warrior

Improved the defensive and offensive power of this class.

Shopkeeper

As mentioned above this class now has a proper skill tree just like other classes and is now more of a viable class, rather than a purely joke class to annoy Brad. However, this class is still considered the unofficial hard mode with their extremely low HP and general meekness.