Quick update v1.011.3

Hello everyone,

Today we have just a small batch of fixes you reported in recent days. Next major content update is progressing nicely, but will need a bit more time to be completed and tested. Meanwhile, a few corrections you asked for:

Several text corrections (drone MKI when it should say drone MKIII)

Few additional corrections in several languages

Removed opening icon for Atlantis Project. To avoid confusion, this is temporarily removed because it is part of a bigger content expansion that will be ready entirely for next major update

Few additional optimization and balancing tweaks (bigger package for this is also coming with next major update)

That's it, best of luck in your continuous underwater challenge!