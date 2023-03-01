 Skip to content

Aquatico update for 1 March 2023

Quick update v1.011.3

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Today we have just a small batch of fixes you reported in recent days. Next major content update is progressing nicely, but will need a bit more time to be completed and tested. Meanwhile, a few corrections you asked for:

  • Several text corrections (drone MKI when it should say drone MKIII)
  • Few additional corrections in several languages
  • Removed opening icon for Atlantis Project. To avoid confusion, this is temporarily removed because it is part of a bigger content expansion that will be ready entirely for next major update
  • Few additional optimization and balancing tweaks (bigger package for this is also coming with next major update)

That's it, best of luck in your continuous underwater challenge!

