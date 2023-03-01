Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.566

Misc
- Added a menu option to keep the resource overlay on between turns
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where canceling a card play could lead to the UI being frozen
- Fixed a graphical glitch where a card could be partially dissolved
- Fixed an issue where a Citizen would sometimes be immediately dropped after being picked up
- Fixed an issue where Citizen slots would not appear if a Settler hex is selected
- No longer says "Invalid Order" when placing a Citizen back in its original slot
- Fixed a bug where a Charge that kills a previously unseen unit could cause the UI to hang
Thanks everyone!
Changed files in this update