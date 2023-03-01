 Skip to content

Hexarchy update for 1 March 2023

Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.566

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Misc
  • Added a menu option to keep the resource overlay on between turns
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where canceling a card play could lead to the UI being frozen
  • Fixed a graphical glitch where a card could be partially dissolved
  • Fixed an issue where a Citizen would sometimes be immediately dropped after being picked up
  • Fixed an issue where Citizen slots would not appear if a Settler hex is selected
  • No longer says "Invalid Order" when placing a Citizen back in its original slot
  • Fixed a bug where a Charge that kills a previously unseen unit could cause the UI to hang

Thanks everyone!

