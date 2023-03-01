0.2 Urgent Hotfixes

Hello Everyone,
Thanks for your feedback so far, we've pushed a quick patch to fix some of the most pressing issues reported.
- Fixed not being able to enter the experiment chamber after deactivating lasers in the lab
- Fixed not being able to enter pyramid after talking to Oasis village mayor (You may need to start the scene again or return to an older save)
- Fixed recruitment rates of new monster girls being too low (oops extra 0)
- More fixes to broken map collisions
- Fixed using a Telestone causing the boat to get lost
More to come soon!
Kind regards,
MGGEDev
Changed files in this update