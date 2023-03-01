0.2 Urgent Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10662505 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 07:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone,

Thanks for your feedback so far, we've pushed a quick patch to fix some of the most pressing issues reported.

Fixed not being able to enter the experiment chamber after deactivating lasers in the lab

Fixed not being able to enter pyramid after talking to Oasis village mayor (You may need to start the scene again or return to an older save)

Fixed recruitment rates of new monster girls being too low (oops extra 0)

More fixes to broken map collisions

Fixed using a Telestone causing the boat to get lost

More to come soon!

Kind regards,

MGGEDev