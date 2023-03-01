 Skip to content

Monster Girl Invasion RPG update for 1 March 2023

0.2 Urgent Hotfixes

Hello Everyone,

Thanks for your feedback so far, we've pushed a quick patch to fix some of the most pressing issues reported.

  • Fixed not being able to enter the experiment chamber after deactivating lasers in the lab
  • Fixed not being able to enter pyramid after talking to Oasis village mayor (You may need to start the scene again or return to an older save)
  • Fixed recruitment rates of new monster girls being too low (oops extra 0)
  • More fixes to broken map collisions
  • Fixed using a Telestone causing the boat to get lost

More to come soon!

Kind regards,

MGGEDev

