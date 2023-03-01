Patch 1.12

I have received a lot of feedback from the community. Thank you!

As I can see there are three main problems in the game:

The bug when the ball is get stuck

There is too little content

The price is high for such game

I will address all three issues and in this patch I tried to fix the first problem with the ball.

Unfortunately, it is difficult to reproduce this bug so if you still have the problem in the current version please let me know and attach screenshots!

I am working on new content now and I hope I can finish it this month.