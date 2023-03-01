Add button to swap two triggers positions
Improve fall ragdoll camera
Lines helper on spells fix
Custom variable value fixes
Fix First time spell effects do not show
Fix Spell on toucher with voxel become caster
Playcraft update for 1 March 2023
Update 1 March
