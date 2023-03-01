 Skip to content

Playcraft update for 1 March 2023

Update 1 March

Share · View all patches · Build 10662404

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add button to swap two triggers positions
Improve fall ragdoll camera
Lines helper on spells fix
Custom variable value fixes
Fix First time spell effects do not show
Fix Spell on toucher with voxel become caster

