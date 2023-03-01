[Update] Small update, 01.03.2023

-
Implemented a number of changes and improvements for the operation “Radiance”:
- Updated the Ravagers vehicle blueprints: added the “Hatchets” against cars with hovers.
- The durability of the towers that must be destroyed during one of the stages has been reduced by 500 pts.
- The waiting time before the gates open in the last stage of the battle has been reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.
- Now, in order to complete one of the challenges, you need to complete 2 battles in the operation.
- Now, in order to complete one of the challenges, you need to destroy 8 opponents.
- Now, in order to complete one of the challenges, instead of disabling terminals, you need to score 350 points 2 times per battle.
- Now, after completing a stage, players have 20 seconds to leave the area of its completion. After that, the vehicles start to heat up and take damage.
- Fixed a bug where a terminal being deactivated by several players at the same time would cause the gates to remain closed.
-
Implemented a number of improvements for the new world map:
- Reduced the frequency and intensity of the static effect on the map.
- Improved the artwork of the new map.
- Improved the interface of the mode windows, the layout of texts and icons.
- Fixed the displayed position of the “Bedlam” mode on the map.
-
Now the challenges of the event pass are updated once every 24 hours.
-
Fixed a bug which made it impossible to interact with chat messages.
-
Fixed a bug where a tooltip with a faction’s current reputation level could freeze and be displayed instead of other tooltips.
-
Fixed a bug where tooltips were not shown in the “Game Center” section settings.
-
Fixed a bug due to which players didn’t see the effects of fire puddles from allied projectiles.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the “Rules” button to not work in the window that informs you about a car part that is forbidden in the mode.
-
Improved a number of in-game texts.
