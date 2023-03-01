[Update] Small update, 01.03.2023

Implemented a number of changes and improvements for the operation “Radiance”: Updated the Ravagers vehicle blueprints: added the “Hatchets” against cars with hovers.

The durability of the towers that must be destroyed during one of the stages has been reduced by 500 pts.

The waiting time before the gates open in the last stage of the battle has been reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.

Now, in order to complete one of the challenges, you need to complete 2 battles in the operation.

Now, in order to complete one of the challenges, you need to destroy 8 opponents.

Now, in order to complete one of the challenges, instead of disabling terminals, you need to score 350 points 2 times per battle.

Now, after completing a stage, players have 20 seconds to leave the area of its completion. After that, the vehicles start to heat up and take damage.

Fixed a bug where a terminal being deactivated by several players at the same time would cause the gates to remain closed.

Implemented a number of improvements for the new world map: Reduced the frequency and intensity of the static effect on the map.

Improved the artwork of the new map.

Improved the interface of the mode windows, the layout of texts and icons.

Fixed the displayed position of the “Bedlam” mode on the map.

Now the challenges of the event pass are updated once every 24 hours.

Fixed a bug which made it impossible to interact with chat messages.

Fixed a bug where a tooltip with a faction’s current reputation level could freeze and be displayed instead of other tooltips.

Fixed a bug where tooltips were not shown in the “Game Center” section settings.

Fixed a bug due to which players didn’t see the effects of fire puddles from allied projectiles.

Fixed a bug that caused the “Rules” button to not work in the window that informs you about a car part that is forbidden in the mode.