 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossout update for 1 March 2023

[Update] Small update, 01.03.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10662320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Implemented a number of changes and improvements for the operation “Radiance”:

    • Updated the Ravagers vehicle blueprints: added the “Hatchets” against cars with hovers.
    • The durability of the towers that must be destroyed during one of the stages has been reduced by 500 pts.
    • The waiting time before the gates open in the last stage of the battle has been reduced from 60 to 45 seconds.
    • Now, in order to complete one of the challenges, you need to complete 2 battles in the operation.
    • Now, in order to complete one of the challenges, you need to destroy 8 opponents.
    • Now, in order to complete one of the challenges, instead of disabling terminals, you need to score 350 points 2 times per battle.
    • Now, after completing a stage, players have 20 seconds to leave the area of its completion. After that, the vehicles start to heat up and take damage.
    • Fixed a bug where a terminal being deactivated by several players at the same time would cause the gates to remain closed.

  • Implemented a number of improvements for the new world map:

    • Reduced the frequency and intensity of the static effect on the map.
    • Improved the artwork of the new map.
    • Improved the interface of the mode windows, the layout of texts and icons.
    • Fixed the displayed position of the “Bedlam” mode on the map.

  • Now the challenges of the event pass are updated once every 24 hours.

  • Fixed a bug which made it impossible to interact with chat messages.

  • Fixed a bug where a tooltip with a faction’s current reputation level could freeze and be displayed instead of other tooltips.

  • Fixed a bug where tooltips were not shown in the “Game Center” section settings.

  • Fixed a bug due to which players didn’t see the effects of fire puddles from allied projectiles.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the “Rules” button to not work in the window that informs you about a car part that is forbidden in the mode.

  • Improved a number of in-game texts.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link