Click Real Fast - Update Notes - 2023-03-01

Today is the start of a new month, and could be the start of your clicking journey. Click Real Fast now supports custom cursors, so you can click... in style. Use the Steam Workshop to download cursors and more, to increase your collection of Click Real Fast content.

See Workshop examples:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2940619137

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2905038067

See instructions for uploading to the Steam Workshop in this guide:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2905000512

Changelog 2023-03-01

Added new cursors

Added support for custom cursors

Added support for workshop cursors

Fixed Disable Color Change button not initializing

Increased max cursor limit to over 1024

Various minor fixes

Click Real Fast, escalating mental capacity one click at a time