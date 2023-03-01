Patch Update: Version 1.0.1

Hey everyone,

This is a quick announcement to let you know that I’ve addressed some of the bugs/issues that have been reported by the community.

I appreciate the support I’ve received so far! Please keep sending your feedback so I can keep improving the game for everyone!

The escape key now turns the menu on and off, rather than just on. It also no longer turns on during conversations.

The Wolf Metre now throws an alert when activated. This works both in TAB mode and Conversation mode. Please note that this is just in basic mode at the moment. I’ll develop this further as I progress through development.

The Wolf Metre will no longer activate when the menu is open or while talking to characters.

I’ve also created a spreadsheet that everyone can view to check out the development progress. It is currently broken up into Bugs/Issues, Minor Update, and Major Update. Please note that development is subject to change, and some features may be delayed until after the next major update.

You can view the spreadsheet here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zT1Bjildv4qX9ke0jVP3sZi6RDfJxl5CRHmfE9s2jlU/edit?usp=sharing