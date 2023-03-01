 Skip to content

Phantom Racing update for 1 March 2023

Leaderboards are back!

Build 10662117

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this Update the Leaderboards and the Best Laps are back. The Leaderboards got a reset since we changed some things.

We are aware of the Bugs with the Team Management where you can't accept a Team Invitation.

