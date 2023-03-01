Event "Spring has come"

Hello friends. The long and difficult winter has finally ended and the first day of spring has arrived.
In connection with this joyful event, an event has been launched in the game
Spring has come
Catch flowers and collect them in bouquets.
_* Using a flower gives 1000 experience.
- Using the bouquet gives 5000 experience and buff to increase the experience when fishing.
- The recipe for picking a bouquet is available in the craft table_
The event will last until March 9th inclusive
In addition, from March 1st until the end of spring, VIP for 90 days and
**
Spring Chest
**
In the chest you will find
x1 vip card for 15 days,
x4 camps III
x5 vitamin drinks that speed up your movement around the location
Changed files in this update