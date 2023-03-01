Event "Spring has come"

Share · View all patches · Build 10662110 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 05:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello friends. The long and difficult winter has finally ended and the first day of spring has arrived.

In connection with this joyful event, an event has been launched in the game

Spring has come

Catch flowers and collect them in bouquets.

_* Using a flower gives 1000 experience.

Using the bouquet gives 5000 experience and buff to increase the experience when fishing.

The recipe for picking a bouquet is available in the craft table_

The event will last until March 9th inclusive

In addition, from March 1st until the end of spring, VIP for 90 days and

Spring Chest

In the chest you will find

x1 vip card for 15 days,

x4 camps III

x5 vitamin drinks that speed up your movement around the location