DON A GUARDIAN’S ARMOR IN THE IMPERIAL GUARD COLLECTION EVENT

MIXTAPE

The festivities for the 4th Anniversary of Apex Legends continues with the launch of the Imperial Guard Collection Event! Say hello to Mixtape: a permanent playlist featuring a rotation of Team Deathmatch, Control, and Gun Run! It’s the perfect way to take a break from Battle Royale and hone your skills in new ways.

We're also excited to be adding the Mixtapes modes to Custom Matches on March 7th! We'll also be adjusting the requirements to start a match based on the modes available.

Players needed to start Battle Royale Mode: 30

Players needed to start Team Deathmatch mode: 12

Players needed to start Control Mode: 6

Players needed to start Gun Run: 6

IMPERIAL GUARD COLLECTION EVENT ITEMS

Unlock 24 enchanting limited-time cosmetics, with Legendary skins for Wraith, Gibraltar, Loba, and more!

All 24 items will be available in exchange for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals and in Imperial Guard Collection Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event.

For this collection, we’re keeping our anniversary festivities going by changing the crafting cost of items in this event!

All Crafting Metal prices for event items will be reduced by 50% (e.g. Legendaries that would have cost 2,400 will be reduced to 1,200). You will be able to craft all the items in the Collection Event for half the cost of Crafting Metals. This means players can unlock Wraith’s Hope’s Dawn Kunai for half the cost compared to other Collection Events.

We will also be adding 2 Collection Event packs and 3 regular Apex Packs to the reward tracker, allowing players to unlock Hope’s Dawn even sooner! You can still earn up to 1,400 points per day and challenges refresh daily. All these challenges also stack with your Battle Pass so you can complete multiple challenges at once.

As a refresher, here is the breakdown of Collection Event packs contents:

If you unlock all 24 Collection Event items before the event ends, you’ll automatically receive Wraith’s “Hope’s Dawn” Heirloom!

HOPE’S DAWN

Apex Legends is ever-changing. With the recent fourth anniversary of Apex Legends, we brought some major shake-ups to the game. We are continuing our philosophy of taking learnings from the last four years to ensure the game continually feels fresh and new for players across all aspects of the game.

Wraith’s Kunai was first added to the game in 2019 with the introduction of Heirlooms. Since then, we have expanded what Heirlooms look and feel like in the game. To bring Wraith’s Heirloom up to a place that’s more in line with our recent Heirloom releases, we’re revitalizing her Kunai and introducing Wraith’s new “Hope’s Dawn” Heirloom!

Celebrate the 4th Anniversary with this new version of Wraith’s Kunai Heirloom. Hope’s Dawn comes with a host of new details and changes for our Wraith mains—both old and new.

Acquiring the new Hope’s Dawn Kunai set will give you access to new animations, VFX, color variations, a new Mythic emote, and a Mythic Banner. Slay in style as you hot drop into our anniversary season!

For those who unlock Hope’s Dawn and already own Wraith’s OG Heirloom, you’ll have the option to equip either of them in your menu.

Players with the original Kunai will also automatically get the new animations and VFX made for the release of Hope’s Dawn. Some eagle-eyed Wraith mains might have already noticed we began rolling out the new animations and VFX with the launch of Revelry!

During the Imperial Guard Collection Event, players will unlock the Hope’s Dawn Kunai by finishing the Collection Event. After the event ends, players can choose to spend their Heirloom shards on the original Kunai Heirloom or the Hope’s Dawn Kunai via the Mythics store tab in-game.

Full Patch Notes here: https://www.ea.com/games/apex-legends/news/imperial-guard-collection-event

