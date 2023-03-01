Fixed a bug that caused changed player inputs not to take Effect
Fixed a bug that caused changed player inputs to not save correctly
*Fixed a bug that caused Candace (Chess queen) to stop attacking on stage 3
Tear of Titans update for 1 March 2023
Path 1.01
