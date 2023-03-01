MerFight 0.42 Update -- Rescale!

Relatively small build, but wanted to get it out early before MerFight's 3v3 tournament on March 11th, so there may be a new patch shortly after this one. This one focuses on scaling.

Version 0.42.0

General

The winner (in player versus player) can now skip mid-match win poses (animations pop a little, which will be addressed later.)

Major adjustments to scaling. Scaling is 1.1x times greater than the wipeout contribution for most moves.

Pop cancels now reduce scaling by 50 percentage points instead of adding to scaling.

Normalized wall bounce and ground bounce hitspheres for all characters (Gamma's are 1.067% larger).

Attempted to make the super KO effect show up more accurately.

Arctina

Overhead startup increased from 22 frames to 23 frames.

Strike

Overhead startup increased from 18 frames to 23 frames.

Drargos

Overhead startup decreased from 25 frames to 23 frames.

Naeco

Overhead startup decreased from 28 frames to 21 frames.

Venom Upper now launches slightly higher.

Naeco's Infection {11}+{12} now turns 10 energy bubbles into poison bubbles (similar to how Drargos's old {11}+{12} used to work.)