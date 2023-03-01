Update Notes for v0.1.5

New Features
- You can now make your moves sooner! Instead of waiting for animations to fully wind down, you can start your next action before the dust settles, keeping you in the groove.
Improvements
- New spell VFX for Smoke Screen, Displacement Screen, Improbable Boomerang, and Branching Attack
- New status indicators for Confused and Entangled
- Miscellaneous speech updates
Bugfixes
- Fixed animations flipping when throwing enemies in certain directions
- Momentum indicator pane doesn't spin wildly anymore
- Indicators for winding down are more accurate
- Parrying enemies can no longertrample other enemies after you throw them
Changed files in this update