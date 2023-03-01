 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Quarterstaff update for 1 March 2023

Update Notes for v0.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10661769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • You can now make your moves sooner! Instead of waiting for animations to fully wind down, you can start your next action before the dust settles, keeping you in the groove.

Improvements

  • New spell VFX for Smoke Screen, Displacement Screen, Improbable Boomerang, and Branching Attack
  • New status indicators for Confused and Entangled
  • Miscellaneous speech updates

Bugfixes

  • Fixed animations flipping when throwing enemies in certain directions
  • Momentum indicator pane doesn't spin wildly anymore
  • Indicators for winding down are more accurate
  • Parrying enemies can no longertrample other enemies after you throw them

Changed files in this update

Depot 2134061
  • Loading history…
Depot 2134062
  • Loading history…
Depot 2134063
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link