Lost Cartridge - Cold Read update for 1 March 2023

1.1.1 Bug Fixing Patch

Build 10661716

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed bug soft locking the game upon entering the adult section's entrance during a chase.
-Fixed bug where Mitch's graphics would be glitched after escaping from the theater.
-Fixed bug where only one area of the sink would open the costume menu.

