0.1.1 Update

Fixed Tears, Blazing Breeze, Bicker, and Burn It to show the correct values on the left and right. Previously they appeared as centered icons.

Updated the flavor text on various cards.

Fixed the outdated discord link in the title screen and feedback menu.

Updated all screens, environments, and menus to be compatible with a 1440x900 resolution.

Updated Swap Shop screen. Made health orb visible and moved deck down slightly.

Added Roe's Resolve, and modified Proliferate and Sporecrawl Shield. Those cards will now appear in a pack.

Proliferate is now common and the left side costs 0 but exhausts.

Sporecrawl Shield is now common and the left side costs 0 but exhausts.

Updated icon in reward cards for common and rare swap shops.

Added artwork for Squall.

Reverted underwater environment to previous version.

Moved Might and Resilience icons from the energy orb to above the player portrait.

Enabled onSwipe wound VFX in combat screen. They were previously sorted behind the background and not visible.

Added warning text in character select screen for non-golden companions. Added immortalized text for golden companions.

Fixed bug for the following cards where clicking on them would show the wrong card in their upgrade chain in the detail view:

Initiate, Seeker, Overwhelm, Underwhelm, Craven, Reverberating Empathy, Path to War, Peace Circle