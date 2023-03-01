Server Maintenance & Patch Notes of Mar. 1st

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Commanders:

The Book of Yog will have an update maintenance on 14:00, Mar. 1st. (UTC+8) The maintenance is expected to take 60 - 180 minutes

The maintenance will be a mandatory update. After the maintenance, please update the client to the latest version before start the game

During the maintenance, the players will be forcibly disconnected and unable to login. Please logout before the maintenance to avoid any data loss

【New SS Guardian】Dance of Searing Blaze -Rincho

Combat Skill：Beguiling Flame Dance

Rincho leaps to the nearest enemy to her teammate, causes Fire DMG equal to 1000% Spell Power to the enemies within 3.5 meters around impact location after landing, and pulls the enemies hit towards the impact location (Can't affect Heroes and Bosses). If the enemies are Blackguards, Rincho taunts a nearest Blackguard, last for 1.5 sec.

Ultimate Skill：Twirling of Searing Papillon

Rincho pulls the surrounding enemies within 10 meters (Ranges reduced to 6 meters in Arena) to her front, causes Fire DMG equal to 1500% of Spell Power. And increases the Fire DMG taken of the enemies, last for 15 sec.

Support Skill

Dreamy Dance of Blaze: After [Twirling of Searing Papillon] hits, Rincho has chance to taunts all hit enemies for 3 sec (Can't affect Bosses). Taunted enemies can only cause normal attack and can only attack the taunter. And when Rincho taken damage from the taunted enemies, reduces the damage taken by 50%

Rise from the Ashes: When fatally wounded, Rincho resurrects and recovers 100% of her Max HP and Rage. And when Rincho releases [Touch of Light], she can cause additional damage equal to 450% of her CON

Touch of Light: Released after every 2 normal attacks, Rincho summons an Aegis of Light, causes Fire DMG equal to 450% Spell Power to the front enemies within 5 meters (DMG dealt reduced by 50% in Arena), and [Touch of Light] has an additional Crit chance(based on Spell Mastery )

Aegis of Flame Wings: After [Beguiling Flame Dance] released, Rincho increases All Damage Reduction of all teammates, last for 5 sec. And during the skill duration, they will have resistance to interruption (can't be knock back and knock away). And every 4000 points of Rincho's CON can convert into Fire Damage Boost by 1%, up to 150%.

New Event-【Heart of Summon】

During the event period, every blackguard summon will give 1 point, accumulate points to obtain massive accumulative point reward

Reward List

Event Duration: After Update to 8:00, Mar. 8th(UTC +8)

New Event-【The Sakura Season】

During the Event, consume FP will have chance to drop event coin「Sakura Emblem」,「Sakura Emblem」can be used to exchange various reward on event shop

Item List

Event Shop Closing Time: Mar. 11st

After the event ended, the remaining 「Sakura Emblem」will not be recycled, commanders can use it when the event reopen

*After update, Feather Emblem Shop will be closed, the 「Feather Emblem」will be transfered to gold item

SS Replace System

With a certain number of guiding lanterns, the existing SS-rank blackguard can be replaced in the Cathedral

Commanders need to choose to keep the replaced one or

Level Related

Chapter&Ra's Tower Extension

Chapter 14 unlocked

Ra's Tower extended to 14000 Floor

Level Adjustment

Add story animation on part of chapter

Ajdust some chapter's level configuration

Cancel Diamond Resurrection option

Crusade Optimization

Optimize the expereience of Crusade mode and adjust the reward

New Skin-【Tyrant of the Ancients】-Orion

Will be available on Great Wall Wtach Shop

Team Plan Function

Click the Plan button on the button right side of Blackguard information page to open Team Plan page

Click the Sync button, Sync will save blackguards, support, front, equipment, black stones, runes, and relic of the current team

Click use button to use saved customized Team Plan

New Favorability Event

Reveille Favorability Event and exclusive equipment reward

Rincho Favorability Event and exclusive equipment reward

Blackguard X50 Summon Function

When Commanders Diamond/Warp Scroll meets the amount needed for x50 summon, commanders can click the x50 summon button to summon 50 times at once

Equipment Related

New Equipment

Heirloom-【Thunder Python's Crystal Remains】

When Florentia wears, Lightning Damage Boost increased by 50%+0.1% per level(Max Lv. 500)

Way to obtain: Great Wall Watch



Weapon-【Twirling Dreamy Wings】

When Rincho equips, restore rage after [Touch of Light] triggered. Increases all teammates' Fire and Lightning damage dealt by 6%(calculate separately), and every 20 points of Spell Mastery increases the damage dealt boost by 1%, last for 6 sec

Way to obtain: Lv. 10 Favorability reward

Weapon-【Flamefury of Souldevour】

When Reveille equips, the damage dealt of her ultimate skill [Hellfire Eruption] increased, and duration of stun caused increased by 1 sec.

Way to obtain: Lv. 10 Favorability reward

Equipment Adjustment

heirloom-Cursed Runeblade

Physical Damage Boost adjusted from 25% to 50%

Relic-【Legion's Seal of Domination】 and Helmet-【Cap of Marshal's Valiant】 equipment effect will no longer associated with Empyrean Set

【Pleasure Succubus-Reveille】 Skill Adjustment

Combat Skill-Pyroblast

Reveille fires a Fire Missile to the front every 1 sec, causes Fire damage equal to 25% of Spell Power to all enemies in the path

Ultimate Skill:Hellfire Eruption

Reveille summons Hellfire underneath the target. After a short delay, a pillar of Hellfire rises, causing Fire damage of 600% spell power (affected by spell power) to the target, and Fire damage equal to 10% of [Hellfire Eruption]'s damage to enemies within 2.5 meters

Support Skill:

Multicast: Reveille's [Pyroblast] and [Hellfire Eruption] has a 50% of chance to release an additional time

Pyromania: Reveille's [Pyroblast] now fires 2 projectiles, and damage dealt by [Pyroblast] increased by 60%

Breaching Flames: Fire Damage increased by 30%

Hellfire Mastery: When Spell Mastery reach 10/30/50/100, chance to trigger Multicast increased by 100%, and can cast 2/3/4/5 times

Guild Frontline Talent

Guild Assassin Front Talent Available

Shop Related

Special Package Expansion

【Vina's Treasure】add new reward：Roster of SS-Blackguards*2(will be resent to commanders who have already bought before update through in game mail)

Bundle Related

Daily Bundle

New Forging Stone Box: Forging Stone10 Casting Stone1 Alchemical Dust1000(10 times daily)

New Enhancing Box: Adding stone275 Elimination Stone275 Mercurial Stone275(3 times daily)

New Midas Box: Warp Scroll60 Lura50000 Alchemical Dust*57000(1 time daily)

Remove Diamonds Box

Remove Nora's Box

Weekly Bundle

New Alchemist Box: Soul Crystal50000 Diamonds1000 Alchemical Dust50000（2 times weekly）

New Rare Package：Roster of SS-Blackguards2 Adding stone2000 Elimination stone2000 Mercurial stone2000(1 time weekly)

New Moonlight Box: Mythical Upgrade Stone5 Moonlight Prefix Stone5 Moonlight Suffix Stone5 Advanced Mercurial Stone15 Mercurial Stone2000 Fickle Stone2000(2 times weekly)

New Suprise Box：Diamonds6600 Mythical Upgrade Stone1 Moonlight Prefix Stone1 Moonlight Suffix Stone*1 (1 times weekly)

Remove Skill Box

Remove Treasure Box

Remove Nora's Stash

Remove Special Box

Limited Time Bundle

Limited Replace Box：guiding lanterns200 limited 10 times, last for 30 days

Limited Locking Box：Locking Stone130 lmited 5 times, last for 14 days

Limited FP Box：Travelling Backpack (X-Large)2 Diamonds2000 limited 10 times, last for 14 days

New Profit of Premium Subscription

New Profit: Give out Travelling Backpack (Large)*1 daily

Rune Outer Ring Extension

Continue to awake after Eternal quality will have limitation

Frontline reaches 4 star to continue awaking First Awaken requires Lv.350 Yggdrasil Every awaken afterward requires other 25 Level on Yggdrasil

Relationship Between awaken and Yggdrasil Level



*Blackguard that has already awakened will not be impacted

Awaken Rule Adjustment

Blackguard will need to have 4 star Frontline to awake to Eternal quality after reaching Mythic quality

(*Blackguard that has already awakened will not be impacted)

Bug Fix and Other Optimization

Fixed the issue that when the initial rage is higher than Max rage, teleporting will cause blackguard cease to auto cast ultimate skill

Fixed the issue that the support skill【Bully】、【Lethal Ambush】、

【Cloak of Shadows】does not correctly take effect

Fixed the issue that the equipment 【Honed Warfists】rage recovery effect does not correctly take effect

Fixed the issue that Blitz's Ultimate skill will disable the Ignore effects of Chill provided by【Dawnbringer】

Fixed the abnormal damage of the equipment【Cord of Lightning】 effect issue

Fixed the issue that Fronzen Heart's support skill 【Frostbite】 does not correctly take effect

Fixed the issue that the support skill 【Motivating Aura】 does not correctly take effect

Optimized the Awaken page display and operating process

Fixed some issues that may influence game experience