Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 41

Hi everyone!

We hope you are all well.After a lot of hard work, the Performance Update is finally here!

As with the latest updates, we'll be releasing this one in a special branch in order to avoid risking the game's stability. We'll use the time to fix any remaining bugs and tweak the game balance and we'll merge the branches in a few weeks as usual as soon as we make sure everything is working as intended.

If you want get the update before the merge, follow these instructions:

Go to your Steam Library and right click on Card Survival Click on Properties Go to BETAS Select "updatebranch" in the dropdown list

The next time you hit play you will be playing in Update 41.

Before we go into the content list. We wanted to let you know that we've started localisation for German, Spanish and Portuguese. We don't have many volunteers yet, so it might take a while, but it's in the works! :)

If you would like to help translate Card Survival into your own language, whether it's one of the ones we mentioned or another one, don't hesitate to send us an email to winterspringgames@gmail.com!

Let's go to the content now:

Performance Improvements:

We're happy to say that we have made some big improvements regarding the game's performance. We've focused on improving the loading times when transitioning between zones, trying to make them as short as possible and we're quite satisfied with the results. Areas with crazy amounts of items might still take a bit of time to load but it's really nothing compared to what it was before. We think the late game experience should be significantly improved. As always, your feedback is very welcome. :)

This however required very deep changes to the way the game is structured internally, and this of course came with many bugs. We managed to fix most of them, but it's likely that a few have escaped us. Fortunately, we're confident that releasing it on the beta branch will allow us to detect and fix any remaining issues.

Flutes:

You can now build flutes with wood and bone.

Initially you'll only be able to practice with them but as you progress with your skill you'll be able to unlock more and more tunes.

Each tune has its own requirements to unlock, with some requiring you to be in a specific mood, or in a particular place. Different tunes will also have their own minor effects!

Resting Changes:

The old rest button in the waiting option has now been changed for a new "meditate" action.

It no longer gives as much wakefulness as it used to, so players will now have to rely more on getting proper sleep. :)

Meditation will give you a way to increase your insight after reaching certain milestones, and can be made more effective through some special methods.

Salt Improvements and Food Seasoning:

The old method of getting salt (boiling seawater) has been removed from the game. To get salt you'll now have to build a Salt Bed with mud bricks and clay. This contraption evaporates seawater at a relatively fast pace, and lets you gather the remaining salt.

Curing Fish and Meat with Salt will now use Blueprints and require more salt.

Salt and Chilli Powder can now be used to season food, to make it tastier and sometimes slightly more durable.

Farming Tweaks and Improvements:

Animal feeders now have larger capacity. All animals feeding values have also been tweaked and rebalanced.

Crops now give a different yield depending on how healthy they are when they become ready to be harvested. Healthy crops will produce extra plants while very damaged ones will produce less.

New Weston Dialogues and Secret Ending:

Weston has received a few new conversations that can get unlocked in some special circumstances.

A secret ending has also been added into the game. I don't want to release any details, but I should warn you that to experience it you'll have to start a new run.

Minor Additions:

You can now build Wind Towers in both Mud and Stone Huts to help lower the temperature in them.

A new outside shower can now be built to help advanced players wash themselves.

Monitor Lizards Raids are now happening more reliably in lizard territory.

Boars are now also able to raid jungle bases and can damage your crops if you're not careful. Yams are especially good at attracting them!

Tables, Beds, Pottery Wheels and Bookshelves can now be dismantled and transported.

Travois can now be dismantled.

Stoves now have larger fuel capacity.

Feathers can now be used as tinder and to make feathermeal, a fertilizer.

Bug Fixes:

It is no longer possible to build wells inside enclosures or roofless mudhuts or sheds.

Fixed some partridge bugs related to overcrowding.

Travois can no longer be placed inside travois.

And more! (I accidentally lost my the rest of my list of bug fixes :'( )

That's all for now. Hope you enjoy the new content and performance improvements!Take care everyone and see you on the next update!