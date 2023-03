Bug Fixes

Fixed Billy's jab not having the correct frame advantage on player 2 side.

Fixed Billy's jab not making any sound when blocked.

Fixed Lewis' new music track not playing on his stage.

These bugs were found with the assistance of community members on the Mega Knockdown Discord. If you ever encounter a bug in-game, or you just have some feedback for the dev team, simply press F8 in-game to send us a message directly.