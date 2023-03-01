 Skip to content

Victim update for 1 March 2023

Patch 1.9.2.4 for February 28th 2023

Build 10661277 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Adjustments and additions to the logic and design of the Chaos Trials

-Adjustments to the Crow Threat's logic

