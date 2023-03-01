 Skip to content

FORTIFY update for 1 March 2023

1.656 Update - industrial fun

1.656 Update - industrial fun

Share · View all patches · Build 10661194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All the industrial components are in, sorry for the delay but this was a ton of work.
It isn't the full simulated industrial system like electricity, that would be a whole new DLC worth of effort.

Added industrial conveyor, crafter, splitter, combiner and storage adaptor.
The crafter and conveyor can be turned on/off and the conveyor has filter pass/fail toggles plus all the electric inputs are functional.

Added pipe placement with mesh pipes that have curved bends matching Rust.
Includes a collider check to prevent placing through building blocks and includes the "too close" length minimum. Planning on adding a joint counter and pipe flow materials soon.

Pipes also block building placement, can be ignored with allow overlap > blocks in placement options.
This will need more work, another reminder that the building block collider system needs some improvements.

Other Changes:

  • only compatible(in/out) IO cubes show while using wire tool

  • minicopter mouselook limits increased

  • patched in the electric furnace shortly after the last update

  • updated small box and oil refinery model

  • fixed cupboards being flipped with copy-paste files

