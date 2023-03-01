A Weekend in Puzzleburg v1.1.1

Full Game Version 1.1.1
Minor tweak in the game to correct an error in the game show Wheel of Misfortune when watching the hotel room TV
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Full Game Version 1.1.1
Minor tweak in the game to correct an error in the game show Wheel of Misfortune when watching the hotel room TV
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update