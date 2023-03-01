 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Weekend in Puzzleburg update for 1 March 2023

A Weekend in Puzzleburg v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10661176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full Game Version 1.1.1

Minor tweak in the game to correct an error in the game show Wheel of Misfortune when watching the hotel room TV

Changed files in this update

Depot 1929761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link