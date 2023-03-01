 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 1 March 2023

v0.11.43

Share · View all patches · Build 10661062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Angel is now unlockable in the gem store, for those who missed her during the Valentine's Day event.
  • For omnilines (challenges and facets), the gem store is now available for Mega-Boost Jewels and for Insta-claiming time mana.
  • Fix for omniversal accessories being craftable.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2217551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link