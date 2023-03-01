- The Angel is now unlockable in the gem store, for those who missed her during the Valentine's Day event.
- For omnilines (challenges and facets), the gem store is now available for Mega-Boost Jewels and for Insta-claiming time mana.
- Fix for omniversal accessories being craftable.
Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 1 March 2023
v0.11.43
Patchnotes via Steam Community
