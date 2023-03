HOT PATCH -2/28/23

.Lock Pick HUD now goes away if player died lock picking

.Character Selector screen will now close on player spawn

.Cube 64 - Loop Music fixed

. Shooting Rang Fox - Now no longer a DJ

.Replicated Radio on ShootingRange

.Car Collision heighted on ShootingRange

.Checkered door from shader still loading, now replaced on Zombie Contract

.M4 impact glitch fixed

.NEW Grenade callout when tossed -

.NEW GUI