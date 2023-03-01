Patch v1.02 is here!

Apologies in advance, sometimes these patches seem to be real doofuses (doofi?) and mess with certain information in people's save files. If something feels wrong when you load your game, it might mean that you have to start over :< I’m still looking into a possible solution to this recurring problem! I believe the big thing for the next patch will be achievements. I feel like I’m getting so close to getting it to work, but who knows?

With that said, here’s the new patch!

Chess pieces are no longer YEETable

Increased volume/attenuation values for the speakers, so you can hear his beautiful voice better

Fixed a save bug where the game would save on load

You are no longer able to pick up the following items: A big Tunnel Gate, an entire Kitchen and somebody's Front Door

You are now able to pick up the following items: Tunnel Gate Key, Kitchen Key and Front Door Key

Changed one of the end-triggers to be a bit bigger than a silly piano

You can no longer be trapped forever behind wooden bars (with plenty of space, mind you) in the statue room. Silly!



New accessability settings are available!

After painfully having to watch my ignorance play before me as a person with accessibility needs crawled through the game despite the pain, I just had to work on this immediately. Thank you @Lawryn_W for reminding me how important these features are! I had it written down to add these features prior to the stream, but watching it really showed me how important they are! So they became a priority for this patch! Again, thank you!