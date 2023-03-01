 Skip to content

GUNWATCH: Conflict Survival update for 1 March 2023

Update 1.0.3 - Survival Mode Fixed & More

Share · View all patches · Build 10660836 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed in ːsteamthisːUpdate 1.0.3ːsteamthisː:

  • survival mode Z-spawn problem
  • survival map Spaceship-Z view
  • spawns in city map
  • city map now has new mode: domination
  • saving music switch

Changed files in this update

