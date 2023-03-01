Patch 1.0.1

Hey Brigadiers! Just a quick hotfix to some of the issues we've noticed pop up throughout the day. We've noted down a couple more that we'll be looking into further as well.
Hope you're all having a blast!
Fixes
- Fixed a softlock during the salvage tutorial if the 'Salvage Destroyed Parts' difficulty option is turned off
- Fixed a softlock by using Tab to select the first unit instead of clicking
- Fixed achievements not triggering
- Fixed cutscenes not playing correctly on some computers
Known Issues
- Sometimes the difficulty settings sliders will display screen resolutions instead of percentages
- All audio except for cutscene audio will sometimes not play
- Mechs will not move the full distance during execution on some lower-end PCs
- Entering and exiting replay mode with a beam weapon on screen causes the beam to visually change direction during planning
- Destroyed buildings are not being correctly reloaded when loading the precombat save
- Tooltips can flow off the sides of the screen in some circumstances
- Occasionally UI can be carried from one context to another by accident
- Occasionally destroyed mechs are flung around the map after viewing replay mode
- Screenshake on pilot cams in combat can cause the camera position to offset
- Game does not prevent camera movement while editing text fields
- On launch, it seems audio is occasionally not playing on the main menu and in gameplay except for cutscenes. If you do encounter this please relaunch your game
- If hit a specific angle with a melee, sometimes tanks can be pushed underground, preventing completion of the combat scenario
- There is a change of the province liberation event being interrupted by other post combat events, meaning the opportunity to participate in the parade is not given to the player when the province is won
