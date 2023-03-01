Patch 1.0.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Brigadiers! Just a quick hotfix to some of the issues we've noticed pop up throughout the day. We've noted down a couple more that we'll be looking into further as well.

Hope you're all having a blast!

Fixes

Fixed a softlock during the salvage tutorial if the 'Salvage Destroyed Parts' difficulty option is turned off

Fixed a softlock by using Tab to select the first unit instead of clicking

Fixed achievements not triggering

Fixed cutscenes not playing correctly on some computers

Known Issues