Eav 19.7 is live!

Eav 19.7 brings an additional chapter to Act 3 along with a new enemy to encounter - the Grunt.

New Chapter XIV, step into the ravaged barracks of the corporation as you inch ever closer to containing this Evil. A challenging chapter that will test even the most battle hardened Mortals.

New Possessed Grunt Demon, aside from dealing with Death Souls, Grunts will pose a new threat being heavily armored and ranged. There are 3 variations of Grunts, each being slightly more armored than the last. Be careful Mortal, getting caught in the open when these soldiers move in may result in death!

What's Next?

I initially wanted to include much more with this update, but ran out of time for this month's update window. I still want to stay true to my promise of monthly updates for this year and will strive my best to do so. Plans for language localisations, custom keybindings, a new weapon type, improved item hover highlights, new ammo types, and a restructured, safer save system have been moved to future updates.

_To see a complete list of all changes with 19.7, follow this link: _https://steamcommunity.com/app/681000/discussions/4/

The blood thirsty hordes await you Mortal... Good Luck!