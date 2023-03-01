 Skip to content

Alien Colosseum update for 1 March 2023

Upcoming Major Update

1 March 2023

First of all, I apologize for the lack of consistent updates or announcements. The holidays were a tough time for me this year which contributed to some delays. However, I have been working on this next update for awhile and I think it is time to share with everyone. If you have access to the beta I am currently testing the final build on there but I am expecting to be releasing to the public by Friday.

This update will feature a new mode called "adventures" where you will explore a new area with your fighter to defeat new enemies, find resources and equipment. Hopefully this will add a change of pace between fighting in the arena and provide a framework for different types of gameplay mechanics to be explored.

I will post a major update announcement when it is ready to download. For now, here are some pictures of the first area that will be available to explore.

