Celebrate Luck o’ the Brawl 2023!

Welcome to Luck o’ the Brawl – the time of year where you wear green or you’re gonna get KO’d! We’re celebrating with the new Kern Koji Skin, Pot o' Gold Emote, “In it for the Gold” Title, 7 more seasonal Skins, and other limited-time items. Just follow the four-leaf clovers in Mallhalla.

This patch includes a new Balance Pass ahead of Spring Championship 2023, new Account Level Titles, new Hammer and Rocket Lance combo Challenges, updated Signature reworks in the Experimental queue, game improvements like updated damage color flashes that match your Legend’s health, bug fixes, and so much more!

The Winter Royale is happening this weekend! Earn exclusive viewership rewards by tuning in to the stream and watching the best players from NA, EU, and SA battle to become the 2023 Winter Monarch.

Claim a new free Avatar – Eternal Sports – just by logging in! We're not sure who left it here, but whoever it was wanted everyone to have some free swag. So... enjoy!

Are you ready for the luckiest event in Valhalla? Luck o’ the Brawl 2023 features a variety of lucky goodies to discover. Introducing a new Koji Skin, “In it for the Gold” Title, and Pot o’ Gold Emote! The event also brings a UI takeover complete with main menu music, and +250 bonus Gold at login.

See the below for the full list of Luck o’ the Brawl goodies:

Skins

Kern Koji – “Vikings? No problem. It's the cú sídhe that are causing problems.”

Dragon Hunter Isaiah – “President Coates has a fiery problem that only Isaiah can handle.”

Cú Sídhe Sentinel – “Don’t wait around for the third howl.”

Gallowglass Jhala - “For Glory and Gold! But mostly Glory.”

Dullahan Jiro – “Don’t let him call out your name.”

Merrow Sidra – “Her beauty is only a ruse.”

Ragnir the Covetous – “Steal from his hoard at your own peril.”

Warborn Ulgrim – “Ancient warrior of metal! Bonus: War Pipes spout flames while brawling!”

Emote

Pot o’ Gold – “Your luck is turning around!”

Colors

Lucky Clover Colors

Show off your luck with these green, orange, and gold colors.

Available for every Legend!

KO Effect

KO-Ching! – “It’s the end of the rainbow for your opponents!”

Avatars

Gold Mine Avatar

“Brawling is your business, and business is BOOM-ing.”

An animated Avatar!

Lucky Charm Avatar

“A little bit of luck just for you.”

Purchasable with your hard-earned Gold!

Bonus 250 Gold per login!

A UI theme takeover with seasonal music for the main menu, character select and post-match screens!

Follow the clovers in Mallhalla to find the exclusive items.

As a way for us to thank you for sticking around and playing Brawlhalla, we’re introducing new Titles that are given to players based on their account levels. These begin at level 2 and progress until level 100. The following Titles will be rewarded:

Level 2 - Novice

Level 10 - Pupil

Level 25 - Adept

Level 50 - Veteran

Level 75 - Hero

Level 100 - Legend - This Title comes in an exclusive shade of blue, only shared with the “Developer” Title.

While the account levels only go up to 100, the “Legend” Title ranks up for every additional 100 levels worth of XP earned after getting the Title. All players will retroactively earn their applicable Titles based on XP at login, so check your inventory!

The Challenges Preview continues to expand! This patch we’re introducing new Rocket Lance and Hammer combos for you to hone your skills.

Rocket Lance Walk Off Combo

A powerful Rocket Lance string that will carry your opponent offstage. When doing this in a match, try experimenting with reading your opponent after for an even more devastating effect!

Basic Hammer BnB 1

A simple bread and butter combo that Hammer players will use often!

We’ve added new experimental features in 7.05! As revealed in the last Development Update Stream, Gadgets now have unique Sound FX for when they hit the ground. We’ve also fine-tuned Vector’s Down Rocket Lance Signature Rework and graduated part of Isaiah’s Side Blasters Signature rework! See below for full details.

Gadget Bounce Sound FX

There is now a sound for when a Gadget is thrown and hits the ground. Each Gadget has its own unique sound that changes based on its velocity. The Sidekick Summoner Horn makes a special sound if you throw it just right!

Signature Attack Reworks

Vector Down Rocket Lance

Based on your feedback, Vector now hops backwards at the beginning of the Charge time, but carries greater momentum for improved Slide Charging.

The steering during Charge time has been removed to allow for this preservation of momentum.

Isaiah Side Blasters

Wider drone movement and quicker Time to Hit have graduated into all queues.

The post-attack Charge time did not prove to be useful enough, so this Signature will maintain its original Charge and movement behavior.

This patch brings a round of balance changes based on top level feedback and results from the Winter Championship. This involves reining in a few key options on some overperforming weapons, as well as larger adjustments to Tezca and the Battle Boots.

Axe

We have decreased the total Recover time of Axe's Down Light to better correlate with its role as an anti-air attack. Axe's Down Air now allows for greater acceleration and maximum speed for better use as an approach option, especially from a Dash Jump or Chase Dodge.

Axe Down Light: Decreased total Recover time from 14 Fixed/11 Variable to 12 Fixed/11 Variable.

Axe Down Air: Slightly increased allowed maximum speed and forward acceleration at the beginning of the attack, and after the attack on hit.

Battle Boots

The Battle Boots Side Light now has slightly less Stun on the Active Input version to allow for greater Dodge Windows between follow-up attacks. The Battle Boots Down Light has greater Recover time on miss and slightly less threat coverage at maximum range to allow for easier punish attempts against this combo starter. We have also reduced the Stun time of the Battle Boots Neutral Air to allow for greater avenues of escape during aerial strings. The Battle Boots Side Air now has greater Recover time on miss, as well as less Force on the normal version to better match its overall utility. The Battle Boots normal Side Air and Recovery now do slightly less Damage to reduce this Weapon's overall rate of building damage.

Battle Boots Side Light: Decreased Stun of the Active Input version from 25 to 24.

Battle Boots Down Light: Increased total Recover time on miss from 13 Fixed/15 Variable to 15 Fixed/15 Variable; Slightly decreased maximum vertical threat coverage, especially at the tip of the attack.

Battle Boots Neutral Air: Decreased Stun from 19 to 17.

Battle Boots Side Air: Increased total Recover time on miss from 4 Fixed/16 Variable to 6 Fixed/16 Variable; Decreased Force of the normal version from 55 Fixed/42 Variable to 52 Fixed/39 Variable; Decreased Damage of the normal version from 16 to 15.

Battle Boots Recovery: Decreased Damage from 16 to 15.

Bow

The Bow's Side Light now has greater Recover time on miss, as it was previously too safe for its reliability as a string starter and general spacing tool. We have also increased the Recover time on miss for the Bow Recovery to better match its threat coverage and overall reward.

Bow Side Light: Increased total Recover time on miss from 5 Fixed/19 Variable to 6 Fixed/19 Variable.

Bow Recovery: Increased total Recover time on miss from 2 Fixed/21 Variable to 4 Fixed/21 Variable.

Cannon

The Cannon Side Air now has greater Recover time on miss for more reliable punish attempts against this highly mobile and powerful attack.

Cannon Side Air: Increased total Recover time on miss from 2 Fixed/16 Variable to 4 Fixed/16 Variable.

Gauntlets

The Gauntlets Down Air now has a significantly more vertical angle of knockback and slightly less Force. This change in angle allows for new strings and pursuit options in Singles gameplay, while also requiring team combos to be performed at a much closer range with greater risk of friendly fire. The reduction in Force keeps the off-stage total knockback distance relatively equal to its previous value, and maintains a close position for follow-up attacks in a wider damage range.

Gauntlets Down Air: Angle of knockback is now much more vertical; Decreased Force from 45 Fixed/25 Variable to 45 Fixed/23 Variable.

Hammer

The Hammer Neutral Air has slightly greater Stun to allow for more reliable follow-up attacks at low damage ranges, and slightly greater positional advantage at medium damage ranges.

Hammer Neutral Air: Increased Stun from 27 to 28.

Katars

We have increased the Katars Neutral Light Recover time on miss, as it could previously rotate into this Weapon's other fast grounded attacks too quickly. The Down Air's grounded Recover time on hit has been altered to open a Dodge Window after this attack for extremely high Dexterity values. Similarly, the Katars Recovery now has slightly less Stun to open a Dodge Window after its use at low damage ranges.

Katars Neutral Light: Increased total Recover time on miss from 5 Fixed/12 Variable to 7 Fixed/12 Variable.

Katars Down Air: Changed total Recover time on hit for the grounded version from 1 Fixed/11 Variable to 2 Fixed/10 Variable.

Katars Recovery: Decreased Stun of the final hit from 20 to 19.

Arcadia

Arcadia's Down Spear and Down Greatsword have greater Recover time to allow for easier punishes, ideally from a Dash Jump Side Air or Down Air respectively.

Arcadia Down Spear: Increased total Recover time after the trap is created from 18 to 20.

Arcadia Down Greatsword: Increased total Recover time after the trap is created from 23 to 25.

Cross

Cross' Neutral Gauntlets, Side Gauntlets, Side Blasters, and Down Blasters have received reductions in Force to better match their total duration, given their common use as a finisher in team combos.

Cross Neutral Gauntlets: Decreased Force from 70 Fixed/48 Variable to 60 Fixed/45 Variable.

Cross Side Gauntlets: Decreased Force from 70 Fixed/52 Variable to 60 Fixed/49 Variable.

Cross Side Blasters: Decreased Force from 45 Fixed/58 Variable to 45 Fixed/54 Variable.

Cross Down Blasters: Decreased Force from 75 Fixed/53 Variable to 65 Fixed/50 Variable.

Gnash

Gnash's Down Spear now has greater Damage and Force to better match its lengthy Time to Hit.

Gnash Down Spear: Increased Damage from 25 to 27; Increased Force from 60 Fixed/50 Variable to 65 Fixed/52 Variable.

Isaiah

While the alternate charge timing of Isaiah's Experimental Side Blasters did not graduate, the new drone trajectory and faster Minimum Charge time is now live to improve the responsiveness and threat coverage of this attack.

Isaiah Side Blasters: Decreased Minimum Charge time from 10 to 7; The drone attack begins closer to the user, resulting in greatly increased threat coverage.

Kor

Kor's Down Hammer now has slightly less Minimum Charge time and slightly greater Force for better responsiveness and reward on this lengthy attack.

Kor Down Hammer: Decreased Minimum Charge time from 5 to 4; Increased Force of the aerial version from 54 Fixed/51 Variable to 54 Fixed/52 Variable; Increased Force of the grounded version from 60 Fixed/53 Variable to 60 Fixed/54 Variable.

Onyx

We have decreased the Force of Onyx' Neutral Cannon to better match its total duration and utility as a finisher in team combos.

Onyx Neutral Cannon: Decreased Force from 75 Fixed/55 Variable to 68 Fixed/53 Variable.

Tezca

Tezca's Neutral Gauntlets grounded version, Down Gauntlets grounded version, Side Battle Boots, and Down Battle Boots grounded version all now have significantly less Fixed Force, notably delaying their knockout potential at intermediate and high damage ranges.

Tezca Neutral Gauntlets: Decreased Force of the grounded version from 75 Fixed/52 Variable to 65 Fixed/52 Variable.

Tezca Down Gauntlets: Decreased Force of the grounded version from 72 Fixed/50 Variable to 62 Fixed/50 Variable.

Tezca Side Boots: Decreased Force from 70 Fixed/50 Variable to 60 Fixed/50 Variable.

Tezca Down Boots: Decreased Force of the grounded version from 75 Fixed/56 Variable to 65 Fixed/56 Variable.

Val

Val's Down Sword now has less Recover time on miss and greater Force, for less risk and greater reward, given this attack's static position and lengthy total duration.

Val Down Sword: Decreased total Recover time from 24 to 21; Increased Force from 70 Fixed/46 Variable to 70 Fixed/49 Variable.

User Interface

Damage color entity flashes match HUD health indicator

When a Legend gets hit, they flash the color of their damage. Previously, this color was tiered between white/yellow/orange/red. This caused the damage flash to sometimes be incorrect compared to the HUD health indicator on the top-right of the screen.

Now, this color flash on the Legend matches the HUD exactly - with full granularity between all the colors. Not only does this affect Legends that are damaged, but it also affects the ball and the ball trail in Kung Foot and the gates in Horde Mode.

Art & Animation

We’ve added new tech for Jaeyun and Ezio so their in-game models will more accurately reflect their character designs. Now Jaeyun’s missing eye and Ezio’s scar will stay on the correct side.

Tweaked the Battle Boots’ Side Air hit and the Down Light miss animations.

Game Modes

Removed Grumpy Temple and Small Grumpy Temple from the Dice and Destruction game mode Map selection.

Maps

Western Air Temple’s camera is now properly centered on the stage. Camera bounds now follow a standard 16:9 ratio, resulting in smoother camera movement and better tracking of players. Left and Right camera bubble distances are also now equal. This gives less area of the map for players to just “swim around” offscreen.

Western Air Temple KO Line adjustments: distance to the top knockout line is now much farther. Distance to the bottom knockout line is now slightly farther as well. Left and Right knockout lines are now equal. This brings this Map more in line with other standard Maps.

Gameplay

Bots are now more proactive about finding opportunities to pick up a Weapon and spend less time unarmed.

User Experience

Fixed a bug with the Manage Party menu where once the drop down menu for a Legend/bot was opened, hovering your cursor over another Legend/bot would unintentionally change which Legend/bot you were changing settings for without any visual indication that something had changed. Hovering your cursor over another Legend/bot while the drop down menu is open now has no effect.

Fixed a bug where the randomized Emote animations in the Battle Pass Progression screen would always play the same sound instead of playing the appropriate sound to match the current animation.

User Interface

Fixed a bug with the Manage Party menu where opening the drop down menu for a bot, then closing it, then opening the menu for a different bot would still display the Bot Difficulty setting for the previous bot.

Fixed a bug where purchasing Battle Pass Tiers would cause any subsequent purchase from Mallhalla to erroneously show the purchase confirmation for buying Battle Pass Tiers instead of the confirmation for the item purchased. This was a display bug only and did not have an effect on purchases.

Fixed a bug on PC where the "Rejoin Game" prompt is not clickable.

Fixed a bug where the South Africa flag did not render in the Public Games List.

Added the “Wearing Hat” tag to Nightblade Hattori, and removed the “Wearing Hat” tag from Horus Mirage.

Shortened the Training mode menu popup on Nintendo Switch & Xbox One.

Gameplay:

Fixed a bug that was causing Capture the Flag and Brawlball matches to experience a rollback at the start of the game.

Map

Fixed a bug where the Dracula’s Castle and Inverted Dracula’s Castle Maps weren't rendering on PlayStation 4.

It's hero time in this 1v1, 3 stock transforming battle! Choose one weapon each from 3 of your favorite Legends in character select. Activate your powers like the Omnitrix with the throw button to change forms. Weapons are always equipped and cannot be picked up or thrown. First to 3 KOs wins!

Morph Game Mode

1v1, 3 Stocks

Choose one weapon each from 3 Legends.

Morph into the different Legends with the throw button.

First to 3 KOs wins!

Witness the Winter Royale this weekend! It’s all been leading up to this - who will be crowned the 2023 Winter Monarch? The top performers from North America, South America, and Europe are competing in Singles matches live and in-person!

Friday, February 10 – Winter Royale Exhibition

Saturday, February 11 – Winter Royale

As the players battle it out, tune in to the stream on Twitch to earn exclusive viewership rewards. The longer you watch, the more you earn!

Rewards include:

Esports Colors v.3

“Icy” Title Reward

RGB Katars Weapon Skin

To learn more about Brawlhalla Esports Year Eight, visit brawlhalla.com/esports.

Like a blazing comet in the sky, the Mysterious Stranger Bundle has arrived! Orion presents a selection of some of his finest battle attire, which includes:

Orion Legend Unlock

Harbinger Orion Skin

Kabuto Orion Skin

Next Level Emote

The Reads Emote

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week features Val, Bödvar, Munin, Magyar, Lord Vraxx, Isaiah, Brynn, Dusk, and Ember.