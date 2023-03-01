[Game Hotfix] - 545357

A small hotfix to update official translations and fix some localizations bugs.
Fixes
All versions
- Fixed localization of strings using "click" and "press" verbs.
- Fixed several invalid or unsupported characters in strings.
- Fixed issue preventing patch notes summary showing correctly when Korean language selected.
- Updated Chinese localization.
Spaced Out! only
- Fixed issue causing build menu category buttons to bounce for an unreasonable amount of time when switching active worlds.
