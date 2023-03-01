 Skip to content

Oxygen Not Included update for 1 March 2023

[Game Hotfix] - 545357

1 March 2023

[Game Hotfix] - 545357

Build 10660293

A small hotfix to update official translations and fix some localizations bugs.

Fixes

  • All versions

    • Fixed localization of strings using "click" and "press" verbs.
    • Fixed several invalid or unsupported characters in strings.
    • Fixed issue preventing patch notes summary showing correctly when Korean language selected. 
    • Updated Chinese localization.

  • Spaced Out! only

    • Fixed issue causing build menu category buttons to bounce for an unreasonable amount of time when switching active worlds.

