Patch 1.3.6

1.3.6
- Added indicators to show each players' selected moves
- Wall splats in the air now use the same formula for splat duration as they do on the ground, plus 5 frames
- You can no longer be grabbed during blockstun
- Burst is no longer infinite in Infinite Resources mode
- Mods are now enabled by default (only affects new players)
- Lobby codes are now 6 letters instead of 4, to differentiate them from legacy server codes. Which means that they now also represent HTML color codes! isn't that neat
- Fixed prediction error with jumping
Ninja
-
Ninja had some problematic moves that made the character far and away the best character in competitive play while encouraging extremely passive and unfun gameplay. These changes are made to fix this problem while keeping the identity of Ninja's iconic moves.
-
Quick Slash (neutral)
-
Hitbox size reduced
-
Hitstun reduced (8f -> 6f)
-
Reduced meter gain multiplier (1.0x -> 0.25x)
-
attacker hitstop increased (2f -> 4f)
-
Quick Slash (all)
-
+10f recovery and momentum reset when parried
-
Increased landing lag on whiff (2f -> 8f)
-
Increased IASA on whiff (20f -> 40f)
-
Land cancel removed
-
Reduced super freeze time (visual only) 5f -> 2f
-
Friction returned
-
Grappling Hook
-
Only lasts 90 frames when attached to the ground or wall
-
Restricted angle to only be in front of Ninja
-
No longer flippable
-
Shuriken
-
Slightly reduced speed.
-
Projectile comes out 1f later (5f -> 6f)
Robot
- Fixed bug where you always get the visual armor effect on your first hit
Cowboy
- Foresight
- Can be used outside of Warp Stance (with slightly longer recovery time, 7f -> 10f)
- extended downward angle range to extend slightly behind Cowboy
Wizard
-
Draw Moisture
-
Only usable on ground
-
Interruptible on the opponents' turn (but you still have to complete the animation to get the charge)
-
Geyser
-
Can't be cancelled directly into Draw Moisture
-
Geyser (level 3)
-
Wall splats
-
Conjure Weapon
-
Increased hitstun if you are hit during armor frames (20f -> 25f)
